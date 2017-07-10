YOUR VIEW: Decision may have come sooner with a town council

I was very pleased to read that South Holland District Council has agreed to take on the task of grass cutting of the town’s roadside verges using funds from the Spalding special expenses fund following the recent request by the Spalding Town Forum.

It is, however, a pity that it has taken so long to arrive at this point. Perhaps if more people had supported the consultation for a town council in Spalding, we would be on our way to having an electorally-accountable body that would have been able to take a decision such as this a lot sooner.

I do, however, hope that the powers that be will undertake a full review of the potential options available for roadside verges and roundabouts over the forthcoming winter so that the spending from the Spalding special expenses fund is kept to a minimum and that value for money is achieved along with improving the quality of the roadside verges in the years ahead