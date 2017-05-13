YOUR VIEW: Councillors should not get an allowance

Could I please thank those who voted for me in the election, and yourself for the chance to put a message across via your paper.

I shall not be claiming any election expenses and would have spent all of the councillor’s allowance on the community as I believe a councillor should serve the people and not receive an allowance from the public purse.

These allowances are online, and the Tory for Spalding Elloe is also a South Holland District Councillor, along with two other Tories for Pinchbeck, with another allowance and these three have a designated budget, £45,000 to spend in the community over the four-year term of office.

Again, what they have used this for is on district council website. I am stating facts here without comment.