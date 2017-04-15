YOUR VIEW: Call ‘almost’ certainly a fraud’

I received a telephone call on Tuesday morning claiming to be from the Telephone Preference Service, with whom I registered many years ago.

A woman with an Indian accent said my subscription had expired and to re-register me she needed to check my name and address (which was correct).

She then wanted to check if my debit card on the bank which paid my BT bills by direct debit expired in April 2017, which it didn’t.

She then wanted the correct date which I refused to give her. I said I couldn’t see that this was anything to do with the TPS.

She then asked her manager, who also had an Indian accent, to speak to me. He got quite agitated when I said I wouldn’t give any financial details over the phone.

I then put the phone down and at once checked with BT, who said this was almost certainly a fraud, and that they had checked my landline which showed I had had no incoming BT calls that morning, despite the fact that my phone registered what looked like a UK telephone number.

They recommended I added Call Protect to my BT account, which I did immediately.

The call was very plausible and it would have been easy to have given the card (and therefore the bank) details but the whole story seemed suspicious.

I thought it might be a good idea to bring this scam to the notice of Spalding Guardian readers, particularly those who are registered with TPS.