YOUR VIEW: Anyone can hire field

With reference to a letter published in last week’s Spalding Guardian from Geoff Taylor of Spalding Forge headed: ‘Council should start asking’... I would like to draw attention to an inaccurate statement in said letter.

Mr Taylor asks, and I quote: “Why does the council support the football team at the Sir Halley Stewart Field to the tune of £50,000?”

I would inform Mr Taylor that the football team (Spalding United FC) does NOT receive any financial support from the council.

We may be the prime users of the field, but it is available for any organisation to use and like them we pay the agreed hire fee.