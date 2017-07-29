YOUR VIEW: Service in Spalding is a disgrace

We moved to Spalding in January. We are pensioners in our 70s and have lived in many parts of the UK.

We have always looked after our teeth, always through NHS dentists, never having had any difficulty in registering.

We have tried every dentist in Spalding, most of whom do not take on NHS patients anyway, and of those that do, all have huge wating lists. We were eventually recommended to apply to the Johnson Hospital, which has a dental department, only to be told by them that this unit is being closed. It is a disgrace when we are constantly being told that many major illnesses are exacerbated by poor oral hygiene.

Robert & Brenda Brown

via email