WEEKEND WEB: From the letters page

Why road safety summit is so important

After reading your report on the proposed Road Safety Summit, I would like to respond with some personal experiences.

Yes, recent figures are shocking, and to lose 59 people on our roads in Lincolnshire during 2016 and 441 seriously injured, it’s time for action. One death is too many and over the last 40 years of travelling to Peterborough to work as a car driver and a motor cycle rider, I have lost friends and work colleagues on our local roads through accidents.

The old A1073 was the main link to Peterborough, now replaced with the new A16 gateway, which in my opinion fell short of a dual carriageway because of the increase in volumes of traffic. Our rural roads were never designed for the current volumes of traffic which has grown at such a pace over the last decade. Also without a good public transport system in place, volumes will only increase as people in rural areas rely on the car for work and town use.

Good planning and adequate infrastructure has to be a priority here for the future. For an area of Lincolnshire that is growing so fast we are decades behind with delivering the right infrastructure.

I note our Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones, is looking at innovative ways to tackle road safety in Lincolnshire. Well let’s look at what we have.

• Speed watch: we know where people are speeding by locating various mobile devices in and around our local hotspots, but is this enough? No. We need the real deal here, a device that will actually lead to a sanction for the offence. Do drivers take notice of a speed warning? Just take Bourne Road as an example – the answer would be no.

• Respect – do we respect other people on the road ? Horse riders, cyclist, scooterist, motor cycles and slow-moving vehicles.

We do have a mix on our roads and all are different concepts of transport which do not always go together well, but with some respect for each other conditions could be better.

• Over 5,000 miles of roads in Lincs. The times I have heard the term ‘this is a dangerous stretch of road’ - or is it down to the standard of driving here? Don’t we adapt to conditions?

• Near-misses? We never hear of the near-misses on our roads.

Perhaps it’s time to have an innovative near-miss reporting system in place, where the motorist can report incidents and the police can react with more preventative measures for the driver. Dash cam and helmet devices. Driving a vehicle is a big responsibility - in the wrong hands, it can kill. Let’s see driving bans for drivers who wish to multi-task, mobile phone use.

I am sure many people will be interested to hear what the experts have to say at the Road Safety Summit on November 3.

But I would like to know how many members of the public will be able to attend this important event for our local area.

No doubt we all have our own opinions and experiences which should be shared in this arena, but any initiative that comes out of this summit to help prevent loss of life on our roads is bound to get local support.

Rodney Sadd

Spalding

SUTTON BRIDGE

State of hotel is becoming a very serious health issue

The state of the burnt-out Bridge Hotel at Sutton Bridge is becoming a serious health and safety issue.

The footpath along West Bank is so overgrown with plants/weeds that you have to walk on the road on a dangerous corner.

Brickwork and glass is strewn across the path and road. The lovely old wall at the rear ( which South Holland District Council said should be protected) has nearly been demolished by youths who are also causing problems for residents in Wharf Street by congregating in the evenings on the site.

More and more debris is falling from the old building daily as it becomes more and more derelict. Before long, someone will be seriously injured.

In the last few years, Sutton Bridge (supposedly the gateway to Lincolnshire) is becoming a complete disgrace, grass cutting almost non existent, weeds in the gutters, paths unswept, bins overflowing and litter everywhere.

I would, however, like to thank Bakkavor Meals for cutting the village green and Wayman’s Transport for cutting the green around the RAF memorial on East Bank.

Jenny Rowe

via email