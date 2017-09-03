LETTERS: Ward’s World, politics, education

From this week’s Lincs Free Press postbag...

Just back from holiday and saw John Ward’s birdbath swimming pool featured and like his column brought a smile as he seems to put 100 per cent into whatever he does and it’s nice to know somebody else cares about wildlife.

We were in Portugal a couple of years ago and in a bar was a photo from a Portuguese newspaper of John and his friend on their cabbage hurling machines, although I hear now it’s been basically run into the ground, as the video we saw of this year’s effort was woeful, with those running it not enthusiastic at all. How did John allow this to happen, as it’s really out of character?

Richard Greene

Spalding

John Hayes must be the national champion at caressing people’s prejudices rather than discussing honestly the problems the UK has and leading reasoned discussion on the action needed to deal with them.

In his article of August 22, he gives a puff for our newly-launched aircraft carrier – ‘Britain’s largest and most powerful ever’.

Up to there he is ok, but when he goes on to say that it is able to provide air power anywhere in the world and send an imposing message that we are a global power ever ready to do our duty on shore or at sea, he has gone into the realm of fantasy.

Why? Well, we have a new carrier, but due to careless government planning, we have no aeroplanes to put on it. For the time being, the only planes on it will be those of the US Marines.

Even later on, because of wonky government budgeting, it may have only have around a dozen planes aboard, when it is designed for 40.

And to add to the farce, another similar carrier will soon join the first, but will also be short of planes.

I believe the carrier project was begun by the Labour government, but the Tories have had effective power for over seven years now, and this is where they have ended up. The admirals must bless them!

John Tippler

Spalding

May I pass on my congratulations to all those who have recently passed their exams.

Those who did not do as well as they wanted – or maybe expected, should take heart and remember there is plenty of time for them to try again and succeed in whatever path they choose.

I noticed from the reports that those taking creative topics, art, design and technology for instance, fell. I do hope students are still being encouraged to take such subjects and the materials and framework is there in our schools to cater for those who excel at such subjects.

We need a rounded education system. Education for all is the key to a brighter future for this country.

Margot Parker

MEP for the East Midlands