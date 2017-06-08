LETTER: Now our alpacas have two fields

Just over two months ago you very kindly ran a story in the Guardian about our search for some suitable land locally for our alpacas (Spalding Guardian, March 23).

The article was a great success and we had a tremendous response, with offers of land from some wonderful people.

Following the piece in the paper we have found two perfect fields – one in our own village of Maxey and the other just up the road in Tallington.

It means we will now be able to bring our alpacas from the farm in Essex where they are currently being agisted.

They should be moving up here in August.

We are very grateful to the Guardian for publishing the article and to Guardian readers for responding in such positive vein. Thank you so much.

Karen Hepworth-Lavery

Maxey