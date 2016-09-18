YOUR LETTERS: Library book loan time reduced

From October 1 the standard loan period for books and talking books borrowed from Lincolnshire libraries and community hubs will be changing from four weeks to three.

Changing to a three-week loan period will enable a greater turnover in stock, as well as reducing reservation waiting times for “out of library items”.

The change will bring Lincolnshire in line with the majority of UK library authorities as well as GLL’s other libraries in Greenwich and Wandsworth.

Better use of technology and an emphasis on customer service mean items can now be easily renewed if customers need them for a little longer.

Customers can telephone the Customer Service Centre (8am until 6pm Monday to Sunday including bank holidays) or access their library account through the internet at any time if they are unable to visit any of the 15 core libraries or 32 community hubs to renew items.

To gauge customers’ appetite for shorter loan periods, Lincoln Library introduced a collection of popular “Quick Choice” titles last year which were issued for just two weeks.

This proved to be very popular and as a result the collections were rolled out to all core libraries in the spring where they continued to be well received by customers.

It is recognised though that having two different loan periods for book stock can be confusing and so these items will also change to a three-week loan period.

Items borrowed from mobile libraries will retain the four-week loan. DVD hire and loans to subscription groups, Listening Lincs and Home Library Service customers will also remain unchanged.

An eight-week fines amnesty will be held from October 1 to November 26 to give people time to adjust.