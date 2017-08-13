YOUR LETTERS: Development will improve Roman Bank area of Spalding

Regarding the plans to build a new care home and apartments for the over-55s in Roman Bank, Spalding.

I think its a great idea. As for people complaining about the amount of traffic it will bring, it can be no more than when Jewsons was there with their delivery lorries and customers.

Plus the ambulance station and hospital with all the staff, people attending outpatients and relatives coming in to see their loved ones. We never had any problems then so why should there be any problems now? And anything would look better than the eyesore that is there at the minute.