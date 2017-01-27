YOUR LETTERS: Delighted over cycle lights initiative

We at PEDALS were delighted to read of Greencore’s initiative of supplying employees with bicycle lights, and equally pleased to see the Spalding Guardian deem it worthy of publicising on the front page.

Greencore deserves praise for educating its staff on the importance of visibility; lights on cycles are not only compulsory by law but also a common-sense way of being safer on the road.

By producing this initiative, Greencore is also encouraging people to use their bicycles and not feel obliged to put yet more cars on the road, and we welcome this.

High-vis clothing is another safety feature that Greencore is promoting; having driven around Spalding on dark evenings, I would feel safer if pedestrians would also consider wearing high-vis clothing; it may not be ‘cool’, but dark clothing on a dark night, when car lights draw one’s attention to the exclusion of everything else, is a potential suicide risk.

Congratulations to Greencore – we hope that other organisations and individuals take up this great idea.