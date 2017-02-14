Your chance to get involved in Spalding’s popular 40s weekend

This summer sees the return of the spectacular 1940s weekend at Ayscoughfee Gardens in Spalding.

Organisers are currently looking for wartime re-enactors, memorabilia collectors and enthusiasts to play a part in the proceedings.

There will be a chance for people to have their own vintage style stalls and displays on August 12 and 13.

The event will also feature a spectacular flypast, remembrance parade and live music.

Jointly organised by South Holland District Council and local veterans’ groups, the hugely popular event has previously attracted more than 5,000 visitors.

Last year’s 40s weekend saw people donning 1940s dress and dancing on the lawns to popular tunes. There were also static displays of military and domestic vehicles from the period. Among the vehicles were a BBC outside broadcast unit and ex-service Jeeps.

Anyone interested in taking part can call Ayscoughfee Hall on 01775 764555 or email museum@sholland.gov.uk.