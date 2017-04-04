Youngsters learn to keep the beat at Gosberton Risegate

Clough and Risegate Community Primary School made room for a dance floor with a difference as youngsters enjoyed a spring workout.

Gosberton Risegate-based musician and instructor Liz Lenten, along with personal trainer and niece Maddy Leather, put pupils through their paces before they broke up for the Easter holidays.

Liz said: “We’ve been doing a pilot project in South Holland called Beatsfit where we used four different sets of instruments to teach the participants rhythm, fitness and exercise.

“But we wanted to work with children as well to show the benefits of Beatsfit and how easy it is to do, regardless of age or ability.

“So Maddy and myself put it all together, teaching the participants rhythms to play and exercises to do, putting it altogether on a backing track.

“It was fabulous, the kids responded really well and they seemed to thoroughly enjoy it.

Liz Lenten and Maddy Leather demonstrate their music, exercise and rhythm fitness sessions. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG280317-117TW.

“The teachers were very pleased as well as it fitted in with their Change for Life policy, combining PE and music.”

Liz and Maddy piloted Beatsfit among community groups around South Holland and south Lincolnshire, using sticks, plastic tubes, shakers and bells.

The main advantage of the music making and exercise concept is its capability of being done by anyone, anywhere, regardless of age or music knowledge.

Beverley Rooney, head teacher of the Gosberton Clough-based school, said: “The Beatsfit session was absolutely brilliant and it really fitted in well with what we are trying to promote as a school with Change4Life.

“We’ve been getting involed with lots of local sports so this fitted in really well and the kids really loved it.”