Youngsters have a ball at fun day in Donington

Penalty shoot-outs, ‘soak the manager’ and friendly matches kept sporty youngsters on their toes at a recent family day in Donington.

The event, organised for players, family and friends of the Young Dons Football Club, was a huge success and attracted new players eager to join.

On the ball at Young Dons Family Fun Day.

Soccer mum Rachel Henson, whose two boys play in the club, said: “We are really pleased with the success of the fun day; seeing age groups from all teams mixing and playing together and also involving family and friends.

“The outdoor games, which included a bouncy castle, soak the manager in stocks, traditional skittles and bean bag throw, a penalty shoot-out game, football golf, face-painting and tombola were thoroughly enjoyed.

“We were extremely pleased to have interest from new players who wish to join across all age groups, new parent volunteers and generous offers of sponsorship for the next season.”

The club has around 60 players. This coming season they have teams in Soccer School (5-7 yrs), Under 8’s, Under 9’s, Under 12’s, Under 13’s and Under 15’s.

Rachel added: “We welcome girls and boys with an interest in football wishing to make friends and progress with their skills. Also, we are looking for managers and assistant managers for new teams.”

Chairman Paul Clarke said he would like to express his thanks to all volunteers who helped organise the fun day and gave their time on the day, anyone who donated prizes, baking and most importantly the attendance from family and friends who supported their players and teams.

They’re looking forward to organising a bigger and better fun day next year and have a Family Race Night coming up later this year.

If anyone would like further information it can found on the young Dons Facebook page www.facebook.com/youngdons or website www.clubwebsite.co.uk/youngdonsjfc