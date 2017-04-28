Youngsters gear up with big ambition at show

Two teams of budding, young engineers went head to head at the Spalding Model Engineering and Hobby Show.

Students from Spalding Grammar and Boston Grammar schools, had to create a ‘velocipede’, (a pupil-powered vehicle) that travelled at least 160 feet using a basic set of wheels that were provided for them.

Organiser Dave Webster with Spalding Model Boat Club members Kevin and Peter Wright (SG220417-201TW)

Those behind the show, which was held at Springfields Event Centre on Saturday (April 22), hoped to spark an interest in engineering in young people.

Show organiser, Dave Webster, said: “Both teams climbed the mountain and were victors. We couldn’t pick a winner as both schools approached the competition in different ways and had learnt to overcome challenges.

“Both teams were very keen on what they had created.”

The teams were each awarded with a subscription of Model Engineering in Miniature magazine by a representative from the Warner Group, based in Bourne.

The popular show attracted people of all ages.

Mr Webster added: “It went very, very well. There were high customer numbers and good feedback. There were more families than ever and lots of interest from parents and children.”

The event also included demonstrations of model show engines and blacksmithing by Spalding’s Chain Bridge Forge Museum.

See next Thursday’s Spalding Guardian (May 4) for more pictures from the event.