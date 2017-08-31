Youngsters enjoy a day of extreme sports in Spalding

Youngsters enjoyed gravity-defying BMX and skateboarding displays at an extreme sports day organised by South Holland councillors.

A Skate and BMX Jam was held at Spalding town skatepark, attracting scores of children.

The event was the brainchild of Coun Pete Williams who used his designated council ward budget to fund the occasion.

Eighteen other councillors also contributed from their budgets and hired BMX, skateboard and scooter group Team Extreme Sport. They brought along a group of bikers and skaters who performed jaw-dropping displays and held coaching sessions.

Youngsters watched on in wonder and also put their skills to the test in competitions held throughout the day, with prizes donated by Gibbons Cycles.

Coun Williams, who represents Spalding St Paul’s ward, said: “It was great to see so many young people having a fantastic time.

“Extreme Sport put on an awesome show and some of their stunts were simply amazing. I would also like to thank Jan Whitbourn from Tulip Events who was a great help in organising the day.

“We have now put enough funds together to ensure the event is held next year and we’ll make it even better.”

