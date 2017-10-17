Youngster speaks out for Holbeach Town Band

A young member of Holbeach Town Band is urging parish councillors to help secure its future whilst deciding whether to move to new offices in the town.

Several band members, including cornet player Corey Genovese (15), were at Holbeach Parish Council’s October meeting last Monday, when members agreed to investigate the costs of buying the town’s former library in Church Street.

Mel Hopkin and Learner Group of Holbeach Town Band. [SG141017-206].

Any deal would include the opportunity for Holbeach Town Band, formed as the Holbeach Community Band in 1971, to buy its current base in Back Lane, which it presently leases from the parish council as its owner.

The lease is due to end in March 2018 and with the band so far unsuccessful in finding a new home, there are fears that any future buyer of Holbeach Band Hall may ask band members to move out.

Corey said: “I can’t express how important the band is to Holbeach and the surrounding areas.

“It gives everyone the opportunity to learn a skill for free that would cost upwards of £30 an hour elsewhere.

“I joined Holbeach Town Band about three years ago and during my time, I have progressed through the starter group and training band before I was then invited to play for the main band.

“There are no words to describe how grateful I am because now I’m also the lead trumpet for my school’s jazz and concert bands, something which wouldn’t have happened without Holbeach Town Band. As a result, it has inspired me to pursue a music career in the Armed Forces.”

Corey’s appeal has been considered by former parish council chairman Coun Isobel Hutchinson, who drew up a report last month about the possibility of selling both the Band Hall and council offices in West End in order to buy the library building.

During the council meeting, Coun Hutchinson said: “We had a meeting at the library building recently to look at the layout and examine the feasibility of using it as our council offices, with space for the band.

“We came to the conclusion that even though we could accommodate the band, if we needed extra space we could be back to square one again in asking for the area that the band would be occupying.

“Therefore, if we chose to move from our current offices at Coubro Chambers to wherever we decide to go, we should offer the band the first opportunity to buy the Band Hall before anyone else.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council, the library’s owner, said: “We are still considering the overall council need for property in the area.

“However, when we are clear as to whether any service areas within the council will require the use of this property, we will talk to the parish council about any future plans.”

Meanwhile, Corey said: “The band has helped so many people like me to discover their passion for music and it was solely because of musical director Mel Hopkin and the band that I did so.”

