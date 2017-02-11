You CAN get better at Kwik Fit!

Spalding Kwik Fit has undergone refurbishment, with a new-look reception area and installation of top of the range equipment.

South Holland Council chairman Michael Seymour visited the Swan Street centre last week to officially re-open it to customers.

The centre has been refurbished from the garage floor up, after being chosen out of more than 600 centres because of the commitment the staff have made in serving the local community.

The reception area has been completely redesigned to promote a more welcoming and customer-friendly environment where Kwik Fit’s staff can sit down with each customer and discuss their requirements.

And the centre now has specialist laser wheel alignment equipment that allows a car’s four wheels to be aligned as per the manufacturer’s specification.

Coun Seymour, said: “The investment is very good news for Spalding. It’s commendable that there’s an apprenticeship scheme in place and I hope young people in Spalding will apply for the programme.”

Centre manager Scott Laidlaw said: “We are now armed with top of the range equipment that will allow us to serve our customers even better than before.”

Any young people in Spalding who are interested in finding out more about the programme can visit: careers.kwik-fit.com/apprentice-application-form.asp.