You can donate to Tower appeal until Friday

Those wanting to donate unwanted clothing to the Grenfell tower block blaze victims through Spalding charity Ella’s Project have until Friday to do so.

The charity, run by Mark and Sarah Le Sage, has been collecting all week in conjunction with partner charity Children of Adam and will take donations up to and including Friday.

Ella’s Project is a charity that hands out unwanted children’s clothing to those in need; but for this appeal they need both adults’ and children’s clothes.

All donations must be clean and undamaged and all bags should be clearly marked TOWER BLOCK APPEAL.

After Friday, Ella’s Project will continue to welcome clothing donations for children under five.

Clothing can be dropped off at any of the following collection points:

○ Our Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian offices, The Crescent, Spalding

○ Tonic Health, Broadgate House, Westlode Street, Spalding

○ Baytree Garden Centre, Weston

○ The Spalding and South Holland Voice, Winsover Road, Spalding

○ The Ivy Wall (Wetherspoon pub), New Road, Spalding.