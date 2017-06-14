You can bid for slice of £15K festival cash

Organisers of last month’s Spalding Beer and Music Festival want to hear from good causes for youths which would like a slice of the £15,000 profit.

Groups, clubs, organisations and schools in and around Spalding are invited to apply. However, event organisers Spalding Round Table and Spalding Ladies’ Circle, stress that every application must directly benefit children.

Last year’s £15,000 profit included donations to South Lincs Competitive Swimming Club, Spalding Gymnastics Academy, Young Dons FC, Gosberton House Academy, 1st Holbeach Brownies, St Bartholomew’s Primary School, Chain Bridge Forge, 1st Moulton Brownies and Diamondz DG dance group.

Tabler and Spalding Beer and Music Festival chairman Sam Nundy said: “This year was another fabulous one for our event.

“One of our favourite parts of putting it on is distributing the profit. Being able to help young people by giving good causes financial help is ultimately why we do what we do.

“Last year we were able to support dozens of applications and we look forward to receiving lots more this year.”

He added: “We wouldn’t be able to give this level of support without the incredible backing we get from sponsors so I would again like to say how very grateful we are to them all.”

To apply for funds email spaldingbeerfest@gmail.com including details of the applicant(s), the desired amount and the intended use. Closing date for applications is Sunday, July 2.