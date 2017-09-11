‘Wrong timing’ on Gosberton junction closure, say critics

Critics have hit out at the county council for closing a key gateway to Gosberton and neighbouring villages during school term time.

The junction of Gosberton High Street with the B1397 (Boston Road) and A152 (Spalding Road) will close for three days, starting on Monday, September 18 and again “for a few days” towards the end of a 14-day road surfacing project.

The potholed and scarred B1397 closes for the whole fortnight, with the county council saying the work is essential to ensure the route remains safe for people to use.

Local councillors, including district councillor Jane King, agree repairs to the B1397 are essential.

But Coun King says works at the junction should have been carried out over the school holidays to avoid disruption to the nearby Gosberton Academy and the thousands of residents in Gosberton, Quadring and Donington who use the route, particularly when driving to and from Spalding.

She said: “Everyone is going to be screwed. It is going to cause no end of problems. Getting through to Spalding is going to be a bit of a nightmare.

“The road needs repairs doing, it’s just the timing.

“We have just come out of a six week, school holiday. The county council will probably say ‘we had other jobs that we needed to do’ but this is a massive job that should have come higher up their list of priorities.”

Gosberton Parish Council vice chairman Sue Thorley said: “We have been waiting for some time for the road to be resurfaced. It’s a shame that the junction hasn’t been done during the summer holidays, however we should not wait until a holiday now, we should get it done before winter sets in.”

The county council’s Mark Heaton, who is the programme leader for surfacing and patching, said: “We like to get as many road improvements completed over the school holidays as we can.

“However, we only have a finite number of contractors to do the work. Understandably, we have to prioritise the projects that cause major disruption to large numbers of motorists. “Examples include works taking place in our bigger town centres or directly outside schools. Although we would have liked to have carried out the Gosberton improvements during the summer, our contractors unfortunately needed to be elsewhere.”

The B1397/A152 project is the longest stretch of resurfacing to be carried out in South Holland this year, extending to a little over three miles.

We published news of the project in mid-August after county councillor Rodney Grocock revealed it was included in the county council’s programme.

He said then: “Residents have been complaining for years about the condition of the B1397. Lincolnshire County Council are carrying out the biggest area of surface dressing in South Holland from the A17 all along the B1397 to Gosberton.

“This work will be total surface dressing and not patchwork and is part of a wider scheme costing over £6million.”

Coun Richard Davies, the county council’s executive member for highways, explained the work was necessary to “ensure the route remains safe”.

Reader comments on our Facebook included this from Tina Young: “About time! Horrendous road surface.”

While Kylie Bisby Horry said: “Couldn’t have timed it better, could they, just as school starts. Idiots. Nice detour from Sutterton to Gosberton every morning.”

