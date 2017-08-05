Workers repair vandalism at listed church

Repair work has been carried out at Spalding’s Grade I listed St Mary and St Nicolas Church.

The magnificent 19th Century stained glass west window has been intricately repaired after vandalism to a small section of the window.

Whilst the work was being carried out by specialist glass conservator Stephen Hunter, new guards were placed on the window to protect it from future damage.

A window in the tower has also been repaired.

But a small section of glass had to be left out to allow the bats that live in the tower during certain times of the year to get in and out.

The cost of the project was around £10,000, made possible through church funds and an insurance claim.

During the repair work, Parish Administrator Sarah Chadd, said: “The stained glass window was damaged through vandalism possibly by a football or a stone thrown at the window.

“The old copper mesh guards are being replaced with powder-coated stainless steel guards which will protect the glass better as well as being less obvious.

“The small window in the tower is being re-made because the metal has deteriorated and the glass is falling out. One of the small diamond sections of glass, called a quarry, will be left out to allow the bats which use the tower to get in and out.”

Church vicar, the Rev John Bennett, added: “We have had a four week window for the work to be done between weddings.

“The tower window has been damaged for ten years but because it is just below the clock you cannot fix it from the inside due to the clock mechanism being in the way.

“We have used this opportunity to get it fixed at the same time as the west window while the scaffolding is up.

“The west window was put in around 1870-1880 in memory of Canon Moore. It shows Christ and the 12 Apostles surrounded by angels with our patron saints - Saint Mary and Saint Nicolas.”

The scaffolding has now been taken down and the work completed in time for a wedding at the church.

