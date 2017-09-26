Work to replace Spalding railway bridge to cost £1.5 million

Work is to start next month on replacing a railway bridge between Spalding and Pinchbeck at a cost of about £1.5 million.

Network Rail is to demolish Vernatts Drain Bridge, near Johnson Community Hospital, and build a “ready-made” one within a five-week period.

The main work will take place between Saturday, October 21, and Tuesday, October 24, when no trains will run along the line between Spalding and Sleaford.

But the pedestrian crossing will be temporarily closed from Monday, October 2, until Monday, November 6.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director at Network Rail, said: “Demand for rail freight is set to grow by 30 per cent over the next decade and it is vital that we make improvements to our railway so we can cater for this growth and ensure that we are able to provide a network which meets the needs of the economies and communities our railway serves.

“The work we are carrying out at Vernatts Drain will see £1.5 million worth of investment go into the railway and, once completed, will result in a stronger bridge able to carry heavier freight trains in an industry that directly contributes £870 million to the nation’s economy every year.

“It will also take lorries off the road which drastically reduces congestion.”

