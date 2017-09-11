Work progressing well on Peppermint Junction A17/A151 roundabout scheme

After four months of works, great progress is being made in the project to build a new roundabout to replace the current T-junction at the A17/ A151 Peppermint Junction.

In the last month, multiple layers of surfacing have been laid for the widened area of A151 and drainage has been completed on the eastern portion of the A151.

The new A151 roundabout has been constructed and two new culverts have been installed under the A151.

Ten new streetlighting columns have been installed along the south side of the A17 and resurfacing works have been carried out on the A151

Work is now beginning on multi-layer surfacing of the new A151 roundabout and complete surfacing along widened portion of the A151.

Footways along the A151 will soon be installed and a new culvert near Welbourne Lane will be constructed.

Current traffic restrictions include:

• Narrowed lane widths and reduced speed limits to 30mph on the A17 and A151 for duration of the scheme;

• A right-turn ban on the A17 into the A151 until the end of the project;

• Access between Northon’s Lane/A151 closed permanently.

• A full closure of the A151 until Monday, September 25.

• Temporary two-way traffic signals on the A151 from Monday, September 25 to Friday, October 13, including weekends.

Upcoming traffic restrictions and closures:

• Overnight closures on the A17 between 7pm to 6am from Monday, November 13 to Friday, December 22;

• The traffic management on the A17 will change so that the running lane will be on the south side of the newly part-constructed roundabout to allow the completion on the north side.