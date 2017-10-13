Work of Street Pastors praised

The Spalding Street Pastors are a group of dedicated volunteers from local churches who take to the town centre every Friday and Saturday night.

Their main aim is to support, care for, listen to and help vulnerable people who are out on the streets, ensuring they are on-hand to provide blankets, flip-flops and bottled water.

The Street Pastors are First Aid-trained in order to respond to minor injuries or illness.

The group, which was set up in July 2013, also work to keep the streets clear of danger by picking up bottles and sweeping up broken glass.

Coun Anthony Casson, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for public protection, recently accompanied the Street Pastors on a patrol, as did councillors Angela Harrison and Tracy Carter, and they are keen to raise awareness of the Street Pastor’s selfless work.

Coun Casson said: “Seeing the Street Pastors in action was inspiring. They are extremely valued by people in the town and those who work in the night time economy.

“They provide a reassuring presence well into the early hours and it was notable to see people coming up to them and thanking them for making them feel safer.

“The Pastors feel that they are putting something back into their community and get a real sense of pride out of what they do.

“One of the council’s main priorities is to create safer communities so we fully support what the Pastors are doing and will help ensure that their excellent work is continued.”

Marion Sandhu, co-ordinator of the Spalding Street Pastors, said: “We are looking for people aged 18 and over who are church members, who would consider volunteering with us.

“We will ensure you are fully trained and offer you a unique and beneficial experience as being a Street Pastor is very rewarding. The people of Spalding seem to appreciate the work of the Street Pastors and always speak very positively of us.”

For further information on getting involved or if you would like to financially support Spalding Street Pastors please email spalding@streetpastors.org.uk or visit https://streetpastors.org/locations/spalding/