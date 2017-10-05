Work continues at Peppermint Junction

With five months of construction works left, surfacing works and other improvements are set to continue at Peppermint Junction, with the junction fully reopened during early 2018.

During this month, subject to good weather, work will continue. At the A17/A151 junction, the second half of culvert across A17 will be constructed, along with new footways; new streetlighting columns will be installed; there will be resurfacing to the north-side roundabout carriageay and the maintenance of the existing drainage system.

At the A151 roundabout, the ducting and verge works along with the drainage ditch will be completed and tactile paving will be installed at crossings and a footway constructed with current restrictions and closures.

There will be narrowed lane widths and reduced speed limits to 30mph on A17 and A151 for duration of the scheme; a right-turn ban on the A17 into the A151 until the end of the project; access between Northon’s Lane and A151 wil be closed permanently.

At the end of the month, there will be temporary four-way traffic signals on Boston Road roundabout from Monday October 30 for two nights (7pm to 6am) while the A17 is being resurfaced east of Boston Road roundabout.

There will be further overnight closures on the A17 and A151 between 7pm to 6am from Wednesday Nov 1 to Wednesday November 22, subject to weather conditions.

There was considerable progress last month on the project, with traffic switched to south of the new A17/A151 roundabout to allow works to be completed on the northside of the A17; new kerbing and footpath was installed on A17 North. The carriageway was levelled out in preparation for surfacing works; the culvert continued to be constructed across Welbourne Lane and installed a new culvert through old A17

At the A151 roundabout. all kerbing works and BT ducting were completed; there was the continued installation of streetlighting columns, including cabling and ducting and surfacing work at new roundabout and its footpaths ahead of final surfacing being laid; and asphalt, road markings and road studs were installed from Spalding Road roundabout and the A17 roundabout.