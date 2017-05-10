Work begins on Peppermint Junction improvement scheme

Work has begun to improve the current A17/A151 junction by installing a new, three-arm roundabout, as well as a new four-arm roundabout on the A151.

British construction firm Eurovia UK is expected to complete the work by spring 2018. When complete, this improved section of the A17 will make the junction safer for road users and will provide access to development land for housing and the South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone.

Narrowed lane widths and reduced speed limits to 30mph on the A17 and A151 will be in place for the duration of the scheme. Additional traffic management methods will be released as the scheme progresses. The council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

The £4.8million scheme will not only improve the safety of the current junction, but it will provide access to residential land to the east of the A151. It will also open up development land to the west of the A151 for the creation of Peppermint Park, Holbeach: A Food Enterprise Village, which will include a Food Enterprise Zone (FEZ) and the delivery of approximately 900 new dwellings.

When complete, the FEZ is expected to fuel further growth and prosperity in Holbeach and the surrounding area, as it will be capable of supporting over 2,000 jobs. The University of Lincoln has already submitted a planning application to move part of their existing Holbeach campus to a new, purpose-built facility within the FEZ.

The FEZ will be located next to the A17 and A151 and is designed to support agri-food businesses, with a particular focus on the food technology sector. When complete, the multi-million pound development will create around 59,000m² of new business space.

Funding for the project includes £2million from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Growth Fund, with the remaining to come from developers and Lincolnshire County Council.