‘Wonderful’ Market Deeping man Toby up for Person of the Year award

Toby Griffin from Market Deeping has been nominated for an award by national disability charity Sense, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the deafblind community.

Toby, who is in the running for ‘Person of the Year’ at the charity’s annual awards, was shortlisted by a panel of judges who were impressed by his strength of character and determination to learn new communication methods and live independently.

Toby (35) lives in one of Sense’s residential homes, has complex communication needs, and in the past has struggled to convey his needs and wishes.

With months of support from care workers, Toby finally found a way to express himself. Since finding a way to communicate, Toby has completely turned his life around and is now able to develop friendships and pursue his interests in activities like sailing, rock climbing, swimming and trips to the pub.

Toby’s dad Graham Griffin said: “We are so proud that Toby has been shortlisted for this award. Toby has had a turbulent few years but he has stayed strong and has not let his spirit be broken. He has come through these troubles with great resilience and these last couple of years, the support, trust and care his care workers have invested in him is really paying dividends. He is a wonderful man and fully deserves his nomination.”