Wonderful life in the Land Army

Regarding the Rural Matters column by Tim Machin in the Free Press of June 6.

I am 91-years-old and have lived in Cambridge since 1983. I previously lived in Donington for 40 years. My sister lives in Donington and sends me the Free Press every week.

Bun Smith, pictured back in her Land Army days

I joined the Women’s Land Army in May 1943. I came to work at Park Farm, Donington and the farmer was JH Cassewell.

On the farm were five shire horses, so huge that we were all in awe of them. As Tim said in his column, they did everything.

I met my husband on the farm when he was the waggoner in charge of all the horses.

We had five years at Park Farm, then when Mr Cassewell sold his farm to F Lambert of Bicker the horses were all sold and the Fergie tractors took over so my husband left Park Farm. It was lovely to read Tim’s comments of long ago days. My memories of all my land army days are very clear in my mind. We had a wonderful life. I look forward to the next Rural Matters column.

Bun Smith, Cambridge