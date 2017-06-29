Wonderful concert and chance to view panels

A wonderful concert, presented by the female choir Mirinesse Singers took place recently at the Holbeach Cemetery Chapels.

With a programme specially chosen for the season and the venue, the choir delighted the audience with songs ranging from the Renaissance to modern, from traditional folk songs to African music and also gems of the Victorian era.

The vocal solo in ‘The Blue Bird’ was beautifully delivered by Tessa Hancox and Ann Wright’s flute playing was very much appreciated in the traditional folk songs. Even the audience had a chance to participate in old favourites such as ‘It’s a long way to Tipperary’.

Sam Graper, the choir’s musical director, said: ‘It is one of the choir’s aims to bring live music to smaller and more unusual venues. It has been awe -inspiring to think that we have returned music to these glorious Victorian Chapels.

“I really hope that funding can be found for them to be refurbished, as I can think of many musicians who would appreciate the chance to perform in these surroundings.”

The evening also presented an opportunity to view for the first time two magnificent textile panels. About 25 adults and many schoolchildren are involved in the creation of eight panels in total, under the direction of creative artist, Fiona Gurney.

The next opportunity to view the chapels, the textile panels and go on one of the cemetery trails will be on Saturday, August 12.