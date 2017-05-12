Woman who pushed police officer was ‘suffering from extreme stress’

A woman who pushed a police officer after being ejected from a bar may have been having a nervous breakdown at the time of the incident, magistrates have heard.

Eva Groszek (33), of Garners Wharf, West Bank, Sutton Bridge, was given a six month conditional discharge after she admitted assaulting a police officer when she appeared in court at King’s Lynn on Monday.

A related charge of being drunk and disorderly was withdrawn.

Jane Foster, prosecuting, said police had been alerted after Groszek was ejected from the Bar and Beyond premises in Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn, on April 17.

The court heard she was abusive towards door staff, whom she demanded fetch her coat, before an officer intervened.

However, she continued to behave aggressively towards the officer, who she subsequently pushed before being arrested. No injury was caused.

Miss Foster said Groszek was subsequently offered a caution by officers, but declined it.

And mitigating solicitor Tiffany Meredith said she may have taken a different decision had she been legally advised while at the police station.

She said the incident was “wholeheartedly out of character” for her client, who the bench heard had been enduring “extreme stress” because of issues relating to her employment for which she is now seeking legal advice.

She said: “She believes she was effectively having a nervous breakdown.

“She says she was feeling extremely low, was effectively having a panic attack in her home.

“Unfortunately, and she regrets it, she turned to drink.”

Groszek, who also apologised to the bench for her actions, was also told to pay £85 costs, plus a £20 victim surcharge.