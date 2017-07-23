Woman seriously injured in single vehicle collision near Bourne

Have your say

A woman in her twenties was seriously injured and another person hurt in a single vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon.

The Mid Anglia General Practitioner Accident Service (Magpas) air ambulance team have reported that they were called to “a rural location north of Bourne” to treat a woman at 5.05pm on Saturday.

Magpas doctor Mark Tehan and paramedic Ollie Robinson assessed the woman, who had sustained a serious leg injury. They sedated her at the scene (giving her A&E level care) before airlifting her to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) paramedic crew treated a second patient at the scene.

The helicopter crew who flew the medical team was pilot Wayne Thomas and crew member Lee Kennedy.

Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.