Woman questioned after policeman injured in Spalding

A 23-year-old woman is “under investigation” having been arrested and questioned on suspicion of assault after a policeman was injured in Spalding.
It happened in Cradge Bank at about 12.45am on Monday, September 18, when the policeman suffered a minor facial injury.
However, he was able to carry on working and a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the woman had been “released under investigation” after she was questioned at Boston Police Station.
