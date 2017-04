Firefighters helped a woman after a cooker caused a kitchen fire in Spalding earlier today.

Crews from Spalding and Donington were called to a house in Malvern Avenue, off Ladywood Road, at about 11.30am.

Fans were used to ventilate the kitchen after the fire which started when a hob was left on by mistake.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Two of our fire officers who were first on scene led a female to safety who was inside the property.”