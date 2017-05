A woman has been airlifted to hospital after emergency services were called to a car crash on Boston Road, Gosberton.

The single vehicle accident happened at 12.15pm.

Fire and rescue crews from Spalding and Donington used cutting gear and saws to release the woman from the car.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance was called to the scene to fly the woman to hospital.

Details of the woman’s injuries are not known at this time.