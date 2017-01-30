Woman admits GBH after Whaplode shooting incident

A 57-year-old woman charged following a shooting incident in South Lincolnshire today (Monday) admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Mary Jane Taylor, of Little London, Long Sutton, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to Alan Taylor (58) as a result of an incident at Whaplode on December 8.

Taylor, who appeared before Lincoln Crown Court via video link from Peterborough Prison, denied a more serious charge of attempting to murder Mr Taylor on the same date.

Jonathon Dee, prosecuting, told the court that the Crown accepted the guilty plea to the lesser offence.

Judge Michael Heath adjourned sentence for the preparation of a psychiatric report and Taylor was remanded in custody to appear back before the Crown Court on March 21 for sentence.