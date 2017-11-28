Woman admits attacking former friend in Crowland pub

Simmering tension between two former school friends came to a head when they met in a Crowland pub in September, a court has heard.

Trina Ann Hirel Crane (35), of South Street, Crowland, admitted assaulting Emma Sallis by beating when she appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court

Prosecuting, Dan Pietryka said that on the evening of September 23, Ms Sallis was in the Abbey Hotel in Crowland with her mother when she was approached by Mrs Crane, who punched her on the left thigh with a closed fist, pulled her to the ground by her hair and punched her several times to the face.

He said customers intervened and the police were called and she told them she had known the victim for some time and admitted there had been issues between them for the past nine years.

Mitigating, Michael Alexander said Mrs Crane ‘entirely’ accepted the cause was her ‘lack of control’.

He said all the parties involved had known each other since school and had been friends.

He said Mrs Crane’s husband had ‘had a fling’ with Ms Sallis before he had married the defendant but the friendship between the former friends had ended, although they had occasionally seen each other at friends’ parties.

He said Mrs Crane and her husband had gone with friends to the pub for the first time for a month when Ms Sallis and her mother came in and walked straight past them, but when both women were at the bar, comments were made and Mrs Crane ‘lost her act completely’ and carried out the assault.

Mr Alexander said Mrs Crane, who has no previous convictions, was ‘mad at herself’ for allowing the incident to happen and accepted her actions were ‘completely wrong’.

The magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Mrs Crane to pay £85 in costs and £125 compensation to Ms Sallis.