Witness appeal after hare coursing arrest

Police have issued a witness appeal after incidents of hare coursing on the Lincolnshire/Cambridgeshire border on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man from Kent has been arrested in connection with a series of incidents of alleged hare coursing in the South Holland area bordering Cambridgeshire and has been released pending further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed hare coursing in the area on Sunday morning is asked to make contact with PC James Perring at Spalding Police Station by calling 101 and quoting incident 103 of October 8.