Windy and wet witches in Sutterton

A relaxation witchy weekend in Sutterton was ‘fantastic’, despite rain dampening spirits as teepee’s offered shelter from a windy downpour.

A medium offered readings, Native Americans put on a display, and a campfire roared.

Spirituality and Healing Weekend at Sutterton Dog Park.Pictured Ghisiaine Headland-Vanni. Lois Campbell.

However, Saturday night was a washout, as revellers were forced to take shelter away from the stalls inside an on-site hall and teepees.

Despite the weather, Ros Reynolds, owner of the site and -co-organiser of the event, is planning on hosting an even bigger and better event next year.

Ros, said: “People liked the overnight in the teepees and sitting round the fire.

“The atmosphere was unbelievable.

Spirituality and Healing Weekend at Sutterton Dog Park.Pictured Village Midwives Samantha Thorne.Louise Seston.

“It was fantastic. It was a bit quiet on Saturday, but Sunday exploded. We had a steady stream of people all the time on Saturday and Sunday.

“There was a really big downpour of rain on Saturday evening. The weather was bad but there was nothing we could do about that.

“There are always lessons to learn. We’re definitely improving and coming back next year.”

However, one stall holder was disappointed with the bad weather battering their marquee.

Emma Barker, Fenland Natural Health co-founder, said: “We got battered by the winds over the course of the weekend to the point of our marquee becoming damaged.”