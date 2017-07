A Holbeach primary school pupil was threatened by a man wielding a knife yesterday afternoon (Wednesday July 12).

The child was walking home at around 3.30pm on Stukeley Hall Drive when they were approached by the man.

The child ran away and although shaken, was uninjured.

The attacker is described as slim, black male, about 6ft tall, wearing blue jeans and black shoes.

If you saw the incident, or recognise the description, call the police in 101, quoting incident number 321.