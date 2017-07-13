William Stukeley pupil threatened by knifeman on way home from school

A Holbeach primary school pupil was threatened by a man wielding a knife yesterday afternoon (Wednesday July 12).

The 10-year-old boy was walking home at around 3.30pm on Stukeley Hall Drive when he was approached by the man.

The pupil ran away and although shaken, was uninjured.

The attacker is described as slim, black male, about 6ft tall, wearing blue jeans and black shoes.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a suspicious incident that is alleged to have happened in Holbeach at around 3.30pm on Wednesday 12th July.

“A 10-year-old boy walking home from school was approached by a man in Stukeley Hall Drive. The man was described as a black male, 6ft tall, of slim build, wearing jeans and said to be holding a knife.

“The pupil was unhurt and ran back to school. Specially-trained officers will be talking to the child further and there will be an increase in police presence near the school.

“We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the inquiry. There are a number of ways you can report. Via 101 quoting incident 321 or July 12. Through Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always call 999.”

This follows an incident at the end of May, when a nine-year-old female pupil was approached by a man who asked for her address.

The girl was walking to William Stukeley along Spalding Road when a man came up to her.

Head teacher Tom Emery said: “All we know is that she was walking to school and a gentleman came up to her, trying to coax out of the girl her email and home addresses.

“The girl was okay and we checked out how she was on the morning it happened. “She was in lessons and then had a conversion with a couple of adults and the police before her mum and dad collected her.

“Happily, the girl didn’t appear to be too bad in herself, but we sent a letter home to parents, alerting them to the whole situation.”

The man who approached the girl was described by the school as white, with brown hair and wearing sunglasses, a leather jacket and gloves.