William enjoys Spalding town trail

Seven year-old William Coaton and dad Ben had a fun day on Saturday finding all 14 sculptures in the “Portrait Of A Town” trail around Spalding town centre.

The Spalding ST Norbert’s Primary School pupil said: “It was really good going around Spalding searching for the cool sculptures on the buildings and learning what each one is all about.

“We got a map with pictures from the South Holland Centre. My favourite sculpture was number 13 at Bookmark which was Rex Sly and a massive tractor tyre. We took photos of us at each sculpture. I will take my photos to school and tell my teacher Miss Boules too.”