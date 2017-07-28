Will trust visit lead to homes plan for Sutton Bridge?

Lincolnshire Community Land Trust will send representatives to speak at Sutton Bridge Parish Council on September 26.
The invitation was offered to the trust after Coun Michael Booth told members it could be a route to seeing affordable homes built in the village.
Previously ...
Route to new homes being built in Sutton Bridge?
