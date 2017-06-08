WHY YOU SHOULD VOTE FOR ME TODAY: Daniel Wilshire (Green)

We ask the parliamentary hopefuls for South Holland and the Deepings to say why you should put your X against their name in the General Election later today (Thursday).

The Green Party is on the side of ordinary people. From Caroline Lucas’ arrest at an anti-fracking demonstration to Jonathan Bartley’s support for increasing our foreign aid budget, the Green Party is not afraid to stand up for what is right.

We will build an economy around small businesses: we will introduce local publicly-owned community banks to invest in local start-ups. We will raise the necessary finances for our planned public investments by: closing tax loopholes; ensuring everyone pays the tax they owe; saving £110 billion by not renewing Trident; saving £52 billion by scrapping HS2.

This will provide much-needed investment for public services. We will enforce a living wage of £10 per hour and abolish zero-hours contracts to tackle in-work poverty.

We will re-nationalise our railways and build a public transport system that works for everyone. By improving rail and bus services combined with lower fares and free public transport for over-65s, young people and disabled people, making a huge difference in areas like ours, reducing congestion on our roads.

On housing, we will penalise those who leave land and homes unused. We will launch a major programme to build affordable zero-carbon homes and 100,000 social rented homes each year by 2022. We will also end letting fees and introduce private rent controls, more secure tenancies and mandatory licensing for all landlords.

We will properly fund our schools so real term spending per pupil increases and is protected. We will address the crisis of teacher workloads by abolishing Ofsted; enforcing class sizes of 20 and reforming the curriculum.

For our young people, we will scrap tuition fees; write off past student debt and bring back student grants.

We will end pension injustice by protecting pension and keeping the winter fuel allowance. We want to enable older people to continue to be active members of society.

On health, we will end the privatisation of NHS services, boost spending on health and social care and put mental health services on a par with physical health.

We may not like to think about it, but climate change has not gone away. We are the only party seriously committed to tackling it. We will promote investment in renewable energy, introduce stronger measures to tackle pollution, introduce bottle deposit schemes, reduce packaging and phase out disposable plastics.