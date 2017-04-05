Why Saturday in Spalding could save your life ...

Spalding Rotarians join forces with The Stroke Association on Saturday to give residents a potentially life-saving, free blood pressure check.

Pop along to The South Holland Centre between 10am-3pm and a health professional will give you the painless test.

High blood pressure is linked to stroke and people can have the condition without being aware of it.

Steve Colby, from the Rotary Club of South Holland, said: “In Spalding last year, we tested 155 people in total – 17 were advised for routine follow-up and two for urgent follow-up.

“District wide, 1,251 tests were taken – 326 people were advised to get a routine follow-up with their GP and 56 were told to urgently see their GP within a week and two were admitted to hospital immediately.”

Experts say 40 per cent of strokes could be prevented if people took steps to combat high blood pressure.