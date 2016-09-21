What’s on in Spalding

Events in Spalding and district from Thursday, September 22 to Wednesday, September 28.

Bingo: doors 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.

Basics of meditation: 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01733 755444.

Friday

Macmillan coffee morning: 10am-noon, Methodist Church, St Thomas’s Road, Spalding.

Flower festival: 2-6pm, Wigtoft Parish Church, 01205 460400.

Flower festival: 10.30am-4.30pm, talk on the Victorians ‘crime and punishment, health and jewellery’ 2pm, St Mary’s Church, Cowbit, 01775 724928.

History and archaelogy group: history of King’s Lynn, 7.30pm, St John’s Church Lounge, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.

Quiz: 7pm, Donington Church Hall, 01775 820248.

Flower festival: 11.30am-4pm, Baptist Church, Knight Street, Pinchbeck.

Festival of art and flowers: until Sunday, 10am-4pm daily, Ukulele Orchestra 7pm today only, St Laurence Church, Surfleet.

RSPB birdwatching Wash cruise: meet 8.30am lock keeper’s office, Witham Bank East, Boston, PE21 9JU, 07531 495521.

Saturday

Flower festival: 10.30am-4.30pm, ladies recorder group 2-4pm, St Mary’s Church, Cowbit, 01775 724928.

Flower festival: and tomorrow, 10am-4pm, Wigtoft Parish Church, 01205 460400.

Pinchbeck Live: flower festival, art sale, bric-a-brac, stalls and lunches, 11am-4pm, Baptist Church, Knight Street; model railway club, 10am-4pm, village hall; Slapdash Appalachian dance displays/taster sessions, bacon butties on sale noon, first dance session 1.30pm-4pm, church hall; displays and exhibition, 11am-4pm, Community Hub and Library; tower tours, quilt display, children’s crafts and stalls, harvest decoration, 10am-4pm, free concert of local performers 7pm, St Mary’s Church.

Wedding fayre: catwalk fashion show, wedding service providers, pre-worn gown from the Break charity wedding boutique, 7-9pm, All Saints’ Church, Holbeach, 01406 426482.

Spalding Lions 60s/70s night: disco and hog roast, 7pm, Spalding Grammar School, 01775 760383.

Table top sale: and coffee morning, 10.30am, Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping, PE6 8AN, 01778 342006.

Quiz: 8pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove, PE12 0GB, 01406 330768.

Felting flowers: with Eve Marshall, all ages welcome, 10am-noon, Bourne Baptist Church Hall, book 01778 422701.

Sneath’s Mill annual autumn show: 2-4.30pm, Lutton Village Hall.

Tractor working day: 9am-4pm, Delgate Bank, between Weston and Moulton on the crossroads, 07825 609575.

Indian pop up supper club: 7.30pm, Market House, Long Sutton, book 01406 366767.

Macmillan coffee morning: 10am-noon, Bull Inn, Pinchbeck.

M&GN railway special presentation: photographs, colour slides and reminiscences of lines between Yarmouth, Norwich, Cromer, Peterborough, Spalding and Bourne, 1.30pm Spalding United Reformed Church Hall, Pinchbeck road, 01775 725523.

Pure Vinyl: retro disco, Peele School reunion but open to everyone, The Anchor Inn, Sutton Bridge.

Coffee morning: 10am-noon, St Bartholomew’s Church, West Pinchbeck.

South Lincolnshire Walking Festival: until October 30, taking place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, launch today at Willow Tree Fen nature reserve, information www.lincolnshireramblers.org.uk or 01522 534655.

Sunday

Pinchbeck Live: flower festival, 1-4pm, Baptist Church, Knight Street; model railway club, 10am-4pm, village hall; tower tours, quilt display, children’s crafts and stalls, harvest decoration, noon-4pm, St Mary’s Church.

Flower festival: 10.30am-4.30pm, Holbeach Brass Band 2pm, music hall 4pm, St Mary’s Church, Cowbit, 01775 724928.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

St Barnabas concert: lots of local performers, 2.30pm, Bourne Abbey Church Rooms, 01778 590397.

NGS open garden: 11am-4pm, 21 Chapel Street, Hacconby, PE10 0UL, 01778 570314.

Antiques and collectors fair: 10am-4pm, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, 01775 713253.

Monday

Flower festival: 8.30am-12.30pm, Baptist Church, Knight Street, Pinchbeck.

Tuesday

An evening with Elaine: from Sheila Tiller of Long Sutton on what to wear and how to wear it, 7pm, Gedney Church, tickets 01406 550207/364624.

Spalding Stamp Club: auction, 7.30pm, Frasier Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, 01775 762661.

Wednesday

Fashion show: by Lincs Fashions, 6.30 for 7pm, Church Hall, Donington, 01775 820830.

Movies

SOUTH HOLLAND CENTRE

Music

Saturday

The Hot Potato Syncopators, hot swinging musical mayhem and supper, 7pm, St Nicolas Hall, The Vista, Spalding, 01775 722017; Dave Logan, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076; Dean and Co with Nick Brennan, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112; Spalding Ukulele Orchestra, 7.30pm, St Laurence Church, Surfleet.

Sunday

Cat Turner, 8pm, Donington RBL; Bach organ recital by David Whittle, 3.30pm, Priory Church, Deeping St James, 01778 343860.

Theatre

South Holland Centre

The Threepenny Opera (NT Live), Thursday 7pm; Hal Cruttenden: Straight outta Cruttenden, Friday 8pm; Ashley Wass, piano, Saturday 7.30pm; Made in Dagenham (Act II), Wednesday to October 1, 7.30pm, Saturday matinee 2.30pm.

Bourne Corn Exchange

Movies Meets the Musicals live.

The Cresset, Peterborough

Thank Abba for the Music.

Stamford Corn Exchange

Bonnie and Clyde.

Embassy Theatre, Skegness

Evening of Dirty Dancing Tribute Show.