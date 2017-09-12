What a weekend in West Pinchbeck

It was a weekend to remember in West Pinchbeck, with Saturday’s annual village show followed up by the inaugural tractor run on Sunday.

Held at the village hall, the show enjoyed good entries in most sections, with the flower classes particularly well supported with some outstanding arrangements.

The tractors set off

It was also pleasing to see so many poems and pictures enteredby pupils of St Bartholomew’s Primary School in the village, with prizes presented by Rev David Sweeting.

The village’s first tractor run was also a succcess, with around 20 vehicles entering and raisingover £600 for the church.

There was food before and after for the hungry drivers, who went through Pinchbeck, Surfleet, Gosberton Risegate and Gosberton Clough before returning to West Pinchbeck, where they were welcomed back by quite a crowd.

• Two full pages of pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.