Whaplode St Catherine artist eyes Pennies for Penny

An artist from Whaplode St Catherine has set her sights on fundraising for an animal charity in memory of “her best friend”.

Delphi McWilliam (19) has set up a new Pennies for Penny website as a tribute to pet labradoodle Penny who died of blood cancer in April, aged six.

Delphi McWilliam with her artwork 'Delphi's dad and Delphi'. Photo supplied.

All money raised will go to the Animal Health Trust (AHT) and Delphi, whose artwork was displayed at the National Students’ Art Exhibition in London last summer, said: “I raised some money to pay for Penny’s chemotherapy from when she was diagnosed with lymphomna in November 2015.

“Unfortunately, the majority of the money wasn’t used because Penny passed away before she could have the treatment.

“Then I found out that AHT does research into inherited diseases of animals, with one of the most important areas being canine research.

“When I told AHT Penny’s story, they said the money I’d raised could go towards their research into cancer amongst dogs and so I’ve already donated £700 to the charity.”

When I told AHT Penny’s story, they said the money I’d raised could go towards their research into cancer amongst dogs and so I’ve already donated £700 to the charity Delphi McWilliam, of Whaplode St Catherine

Delphi is planning to organise a Christmas dog show and sky dive to raise money for AHT which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

Dr Mark Vaudin, Director of Research at AHT, said: “Since 1942, the Trust has led the way in preventing disease and injury in dogs, cats and horses.

“Without our expertise, many more animals would be sick, suffer and die prematurely.

“We are very proud of everything we have achieved for animal health so far and are looking forward to celebrating this milestone anniversary, as well as caring for, and protecting, the health and welfare of many more animals over the next 75 years.”

To support Pennies for Penny, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/penniesforpennyaht

Best-ever year for Grammar artists in national exhibition

Delphi’s fundraising plea for cancer-stricken Labradoodle Penny

Delphi turns her heart to the future after double sadness