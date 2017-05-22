WHAPLODE PARISH COUNCIL: Parish Plan project unlikely for area

A project to create a Parish Plan for Whaplode appears to have been ruled out by councillors due to the nature of its four wards.

Parish councillors discussed the advantages and problems of producing a document that would guide housing, employment, transport and community development in the future.

Parish Plans have been created for Holbeach, Long Sutton and, more recently, Deeping St Nicholas, with Surfleet villagers having formed a steering committee to produce its own Neighbourhood Plan.

But councillors in Whaplode considered the prospect of bringing people from the village, as well as Saracen’s Head, Shepeau Stow, Dowsdale, Whaplode Drove and Whaplode St Catherine all together might prove difficult.

There were also doubts raised about the weight any Parish Plan would have and former chairman Coun Morris Stancer said: “I can’t see a Neighbourhood Plan being a valuable document that South Holland District Council would look at.”