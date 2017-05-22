WHAPLODE PARISH COUNCIL: Council remembers late colleague and friend Mike Pullen

Whaplode Parish Council members held a minute’s silence for former chairman Mike Pullen at the start of their meeting last Wednesday.

Coun Pullen, whose funeral takes place at Surfleet Crematorium next Friday, June 2, was elected parish council chairman in May 2013.

Mike would help anybody, he was a lovely guy and we’ll have a job replacing him in Whaplode Coun Morris Stancer, outgoing chairman, Whaplode Parish Council

He then became a South Holland District Council member for Whaplode in May 2015 after playing a leading role in upgrading Whaplode Playing Field a year earlier.

Outgoing parish council chairman Coun Morris Stancer said: “Mike was on this council for six years and he always had time when something needed doing.

“He always had an opinion but Mike would also help anybody and we’ll have a job replacing him in Whaplode.

“Mike was a lovely guy and you couldn’t help but put in a good word for him.”

Fellow district councillor for Whaplode Coun Malcolm Chandler, who first met Coun Pullen in 2007 when he wanted advice on becoming a district councillor, said: “We had quite a number of pleasant times together.

“Mike gave his all to everything he did and I can’t praise the man more highly.”